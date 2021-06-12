I have a home loan on my house which I want to sell. What is the process?

Answer: In case you want to sell the property on which you have a running home loan, you will need your lender’s consent for the same. This consent is typically provided in the form of a letter which will typically provide the amount, on payment of which the outstanding loan will be fully paid off. This amount includes the prepayment charge, if any, chargeable by your bank and would also list the documents held by the lender which will be released on payment of the stated amount. The amount mentioned in the letter is typically calculated as on a future date, to allow the buyer time to arrange the funds. After the payment of all dues, the bank will return your original documents and issues you a loan closure letter indicating that there is no outstanding amount to be paid. Please make sure you get the no dues certificate to obviate any issues in the future.

