I have converted my regular MFs to direct plans. What's the tax implication?

The switching of mutual funds from regular plan to direct plans is treated as exit from one plan and entry into another. Accordingly, this is treated as ‘transfer’ under Section 2(47) of the Income Tax Act, 1961 (hereinafter referred to as ‘the IT Act’) and is subject to capital gains tax. The capital gains tax rate applicable on such transaction will depend upon the period of holding of the funds. The period of holding would be determined based on the type of the units held by the NRI investor. In case of listed units of equity oriented fund, the gains would be considered as long term, if held for more than 12 months and accordingly subjected to tax @ 10% u/s 112A of the IT Act without the benefit of indexation. If the units are held for up to 12 months before the switch, the same would be considered as short term and the same would be subjected to tax @ 15% under Section 111A of the IT Act.