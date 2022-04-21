I have invested in US stocks and coming back to India. Income tax rule explained

I am a male NRI who retired and came back from US to India for good in Aug 2019 and am retired since then. I am a US citizen. My age is 66. Almost all my money is invested in US in stocks. My total deposits in banks in India is less than $10,000. I own a house in Mumbai. What is my current immigration status? Am I currently "Resident but not ordinary Resident"? Should my savings Accounts in Indian be NRO and NRE savings accounts or regular savings accounts? What are the rules applicable to me regarding tax filings? Which country tax returns do I have to file? My income is zero since I moved but still I would like to file US taxes as I have previous capital losses in stocks and for withdrawals from my IRA account. Is it a requirement that I have to file tax returns in India and/or US tax returns? If yes, what Indian tax forms I have to use and what are Indian tax deadline dates for filing the income tax returns? I still invest in US stocks and get some dividend and interest on them. I also get some interest in my Indian savings accounts. Are there any reimbursement rules if I file taxes in both countries?

