Money
I have lost a lot of money picking stocks: Srikanth Meenakshi of PrimeInvestor
Anil Poste , Neil Borate 6 min read 30 May 2024, 12:28 PM IST
Summary
- Meenakshi said 95% of his porfolio is in mutual funds and ETFs, and just 5% in direct stocks because he learned early in his career that stocking-picking wasn't for him.
Srikanth Meenakshi, co-founder of PrimeInvestor, has made significant contributions to India's fintech revolution. With a background in technology and finance, he co-founded FundsIndia, the country's first online-only mutual fund platform, in 2008.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less