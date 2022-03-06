I have moved to Australia. I had made some FDs. What are the tax implications?

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
There is no need to break and make fresh deposits. You can continue to hold these fixed deposits made by you while you were in India but you will have to get these deposits designated as NRO deposits which the bank will do once you intimate them about change in your residential status under FEMA.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
I have moved to Australia to take up an employment last month. I had made some fixed deposits out of my income when I was in India. Can I keep these deposits or do I need to break those and convert to NRE fixed deposits? What would be the tax implications in both cases?
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
I have moved to Australia to take up an employment last month. I had made some fixed deposits out of my income when I was in India. Can I keep these deposits or do I need to break those and convert to NRE fixed deposits? What would be the tax implications in both cases?
Under the FEMA laws a person becomes a non-resident immediately on leaving India for taking up an employment or to start any business or professional outside India or with an intention to stay out of India for indefinite time irrespective of his period of stay in India during the year.
Under the FEMA laws a person becomes a non-resident immediately on leaving India for taking up an employment or to start any business or professional outside India or with an intention to stay out of India for indefinite time irrespective of his period of stay in India during the year.
So you have become a non-resident under FEMA immediately on leaving India and you are supposed to inform your bank immediately about change in your residential status under FEMA. There is no need to break and make fresh deposits. You can continue to hold these fixed deposits made by you while you were in India but you will have to get these deposits designated as NRO deposits which the bank will do once you intimate them about change in your residential status under FEMA.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
You cannot convert these deposit into NRE deposits directly. As far as taxation is concerned, there is no difference between deposits made by residents or the NRO deposits except that the bank will deduct tax at higher rate on NRO deposits. Interest income from both types of deposits are included in your income and taxed at the slab rate applicable to you. You may also have to pay tax on such interest in the country of your residence but may be able to claim credit for the taxes paid in India on your NRO deposits. If you wish you can open an NRE account and transfer this money to the NRE account subject to a maximum of 10 lakh USD in a year and make NRE or FCNR deposits out of the NRE account. The income from FCNR and NRE deposits are exempt from tax in your hands.