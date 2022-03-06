I have moved to Australia. I had made some FDs. What are the tax implications?

You cannot convert these deposit into NRE deposits directly. As far as taxation is concerned, there is no difference between deposits made by residents or the NRO deposits except that the bank will deduct tax at higher rate on NRO deposits. Interest income from both types of deposits are included in your income and taxed at the slab rate applicable to you. You may also have to pay tax on such interest in the country of your residence but may be able to claim credit for the taxes paid in India on your NRO deposits. If you wish you can open an NRE account and transfer this money to the NRE account subject to a maximum of 10 lakh USD in a year and make NRE or FCNR deposits out of the NRE account. The income from FCNR and NRE deposits are exempt from tax in your hands.