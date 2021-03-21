I have two home loans. Can I claim income tax benefit on both?

So you can buy as many houses as you want and take as home loans as many times as you can service based on your income. However, the interest deduction for all the self-houses taken together is restricted to ₹2 lakh every year. For the properties which are let our or deemed to have been let out, in case more than two are treated as self-occupied, you can claim the full interest paid as deduction but the loss under the house property income shall only be allowed to be set off against other income up to ₹2 lakh every year and the excess loss shall be carried forward for set off against house property income in next eight years. Whether you have one home loan or more, the deduction allowable under Section 80 C for repayment of home loan is restricted to Rs. 1.50 lakh together with various other eligible items.