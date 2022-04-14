I inherited grandfather's property. Please explain income tax rules if I sell it

Answer: For computing the capital gains, determination of cost of acquisition is very important. So before answering your question, first let us understand how the cost of acquisition is determined for the purpose of taxation of capital gains under the tax laws in case of assets which are not bought by you but have been received by you either as an inheritance or as a gift. An inheritance can be either under a Will or can be under personal law in case the person has died without leaving a valid will. In such cases the cost of acquisition in the hand of present owner is not zero but the cost of the previous owner who had paid for it. Moreover, the holding period, in such cases is to be taken from the date from the acquisition date of the previous owner who had paid for it for determining whether it is a short term asset or a long term asset.