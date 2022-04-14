Kalpen Parekh , MD and CEO, DSP, does not buy any asset class directly. “I invest only in mutual funds (MFs) as a matter of principle, convenience and tax efficiency. Also, we have a rule at DSP for all the employees that incremental savings should only be invested in DSP MFs and not directly, unless a particular product category is not available with us," said Parekh during an interaction with Mint as part of our annual series on personal investments of leaders in the financial industry.

Talking about the break-up of his asset allocation, 65-70% of Parekh’s portfolio is invested in equity and the rest in bonds. Post the market lows caused by covid-19 in 2020, the equity portion of his portfolio has done reasonably well, he said.

“Three of the largest weights in my equity portfolio are DSP’s small-cap funds, natural resources fund, which is a beneficiary of rising commodity prices, and value fund, all of which have done very well in the last few years. The fixed-income portfolio, on the other hand, has delivered 4.5-5% owing to the flat interest rates."

On being asked whether he is been moving his equity and debt portfolio across market segments in the last two years, he said equity has remained intact.

“My approach of investing is typically to invest in something which is inherently good, but going through a temporary bad phase because in investing, markets are cyclical. So, I like to invest when a certain segment or category of funds are in a down cycle. In the last few years, commodity funds– gold, oil, metals, etc.–were in a down cycle. During covid, there was a day when oil prices were negative and metal prices had also crashed due to the massive shock of lockdowns and that’s when I’d built up exposure in two of our commodity driven funds. While Nifty was down by 8%-10% in the last three months , these commodity-driven funds were up 10-12% because steel prices are and profits are at all-time highs and oil prices have risen. Last week, I shifted half of the natural resources fund exposure into our (DSP’s) value fund, bringing down my aggressive commodity driven exposure of 10% to 4%," he said, adding with a disclaimer that this is his preferred asset allocation strategy and that it does not necessarily mean it is the best one.

Hits & misses

While commodity and value funds in his porftfolio have excelled in the last one year, gold took a beating. “A large portion of my gold exposure is through our world gold mining fund, which is inherently very volatile. For every ₹1 change in gold prices, the fund’s NAV moves by 1.5 times. Barring the last 2-3 months when gold prices have recovered, this fund delivered negative for the whole of last one year."

Emergency fund

“There has not been a single month in 23 years of my life, when I have been working, that I have not saved," said Parekh. “I don’t keep cash at all.The 25-30% exposure in fixed income acts as a shock absorber. The idea is to not keep cash but to be able to sleep peacefully knowing that every 3-4 years when the markets will fluctuate, the debt component gives you a sharp shock absorber, " he added.

Parekh’s debt allocation until June last year was around 40% owing to a pending house purchase.

His fixed income portfolio also doubles up as his emergency fund.

“At any time, I don’t keep more than ₹50,000 in my bank savings account. Liquid funds are a better version of a savings account, and money in short-term debt funds become tax-efficient after three years. Yes, I cannot withdraw this money on the go, but it’s accessible to me within 24 hours."

Family finances

“My spouse is a major reason for my progress in my career and the reasonable investment portfolio that we have built. She is a lawyer, but when it comes to money, she insists that I take all the decisions," said Parekh.

However, he added that he makes it a point to run her through all their investments every three months. “The idea is to keep her aware so that they (his wife and son) don’t have difficulty if I’m not around."