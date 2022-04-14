‘I invest my incremental savings in DSP Funds’

“My approach of investing is typically to invest in something which is inherently good, but going through a temporary bad phase because in investing, markets are cyclical. So, I like to invest when a certain segment or category of funds are in a down cycle. In the last few years, commodity funds– gold, oil, metals, etc.–were in a down cycle. During covid, there was a day when oil prices were negative and metal prices had also crashed due to the massive shock of lockdowns and that’s when I’d built up exposure in two of our commodity driven funds. While Nifty was down by 8%-10% in the last three months , these commodity-driven funds were up 10-12% because steel prices are and profits are at all-time highs and oil prices have risen. Last week, I shifted half of the natural resources fund exposure into our (DSP’s) value fund, bringing down my aggressive commodity driven exposure of 10% to 4%," he said, adding with a disclaimer that this is his preferred asset allocation strategy and that it does not necessarily mean it is the best one.