I need 50 lakh for my daughter's wedding in 7 years. How do I invest in MFs?

To create a corpus of Rs. 50 lakhs, you need to invest ₹40,000 per month through SIP over the next 7 years assuming 12% CAGR returns on the investment. It is observed that the equity delivers superior return over a longer time horizon. Hence, it is advisable to create a portfolio through SIP investment in the Large & Mid Cap, Flexi Cap, Mid Cap and Value category of equities. You can think of dividing the SIP amount equally among Axis Growth Opportunity Fund, HDFC Large & Mid Cap Fund, UTI Flexi Cap Fund, Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund, Kotak Emerging Equity Fund, Nippon India Growth Fund and IDFC Sterling Value Fund. This way your portfolio will be diversified across the category, geography and AMCs. It is advisable to review the portfolio atleast once in a year.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}