I need 50 lakh in 8-10 years. How much should I invest and where?

We suggest you build an equity-oriented portfolio post keeping 10% of the portfolio in money market funds to take care of contingencies. Equity as an asset class has the potential to deliver superior returns over a longer time frame. One may invest either through lumpsum or SIP mode in equity-oriented mutual fund schemes. To build a corpus of Rs.50 Lakhs in 10 years, one needs to make a monthly SIP amount of Rs.22000 (Assuming a CAGR return of 12%). You can think of building the portfolio with a healthy mix of funds from Large & Mid Cap, Flexi Cap, Mid Cap and Value categories of equity. It is advisable to divide the monthly SIP amount (Rs.22000) equally among Axis Growth Opportunity Fund, HDFC Large & Mid Cap Fund, Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund, UTI Flexi Cap Fund, Mirae Asset Mid Cap Fund and IDFC Sterling Value Fund. This way your portfolio will be diversified across the category, geography, and AMCs.

