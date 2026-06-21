‘I need to reconsider moving back’: NRI shocked after calculating what it really costs to live in Bengaluru or Mumbai

An expat living in New Zealand wanted to relocate to India and was convinced ₹10,000 a month was enough to cover his two kids’ education. He also believed his family could live comfortably in Bengaluru on ₹60,000 a month. However, when he ran the actual numbers, he was visibly shocked, a financial advisor shared a real-life case study about one of his clients.
The expert said his client hadn’t visited India in eight years and had lost touch with how much everyday life now costs. By the end of their phone conversation, he admitted he needed to rethink his relocation plans and conveyed, “I really need to reconsider my decision of relocation. I never thought cities like Bengaluru and Mumbai have become this expensive.”
“This is not a one-off story. I have this exact conversation with NRIs almost every month — people who left India many years ago and are now planning to return, holding cost-of-living assumptions that don’t hold true anymore,” the expert shares in a Linkedin post.
Reality for a family of 4 living in a Tier 1 Indian city in 2026:
A comfortable life for a family of 4 in Bengaluru, Mumbai, or Gurgaon today is closer to ₹2.5 to ₹3.5 lakh a month, not ₹40,000.
If you're an NRI planning to come back in the next few years, do two things before you finalise anything.
Ask them what they actually spend every month on rent, school, groceries, and household help. Take the average and add 15% for inflation that will hit by the time you actually return.
Most NRIs assume their ₹2-3 crore corpus will last them comfortably in India. With current inflation in metros, that corpus is closer to a 12-15 year runway, not 30.
For NRIs planning a homecoming, nostalgia alone is not a financial plan. Reassessing living costs, inflation, and retirement needs today can prevent costly surprises and protect long-term financial security.
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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