I never filed ITRs but now have to show for home loan application. What to do

Please note that the lenders look at the delayed ITRs with suspicion. However, in case substantial amount of tax had already been deducted or paid as advance tax, or your source of income is salary, then the lenders may not take negative inference for such delayed filing of income tax returns. If you have are and proper tax has been deducted from your salary in the past, in my opinion the lender will not insist for an ITR and either form 16 or salary slips should be sufficient for this purpose as the lender is concerned only with your ability to timely service the home loan and not whether you have filed your ITR or not.