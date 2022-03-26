I plan to buy house by selling shares. Can some income tax exemption be claimed?

Answer: In respect of capital gains arising on sale any asset other than a residential house, an individual or an HUF can claim exemption from long term capital gains if the net sale consideration in respect of such asset is invested for acquiring a residential house within a period of two years after sale of such asset. Even if a residential house is purchased within one year prior to sale of such assets the exemption is still available. In case you wish to self-construct a house or book an under construction house, you get an extended period of three years to complete construction of the house or get possession in case it is booked with a developer.