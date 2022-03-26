I received 9 lakh from 2 ULIP policies. What are the income tax implications?

Answer: The taxability of the money received by you would depend on the premium paid as a percentage of the sum assured in respect of these ULIP policies which are basically life insurance policies. Money received on maturity of a life insurance policy is fully tax free if the premium paid in respect of such insurance policies did not exceed 10% of the sum assured during any of the premium paying term for the policies issued after 1-4-2012. In case the policies were issued between 1st April, 2003 and 31st March 2012 a higher threshold of 20% premium of the sum assured is available.