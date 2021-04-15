'I retained a diversified portfolio during covid'

Parekh invests in gold tactically; he cut his exposure in September 2020 and is looking to get back in. “The DSP World Gold Fund acts as an aggressive proxy to gold. I had reduced weights here in the middle of last year when gold was rising. I shifted to our funds that invest in energy and metal stocks to increase weights to the very beaten down commodity space as companies were at a decade-low valuations and prices and so were the underlying commodities," he said. “I may add more gold now as prices have corrected a lot in the last six months."