I have retired from an autonomous college under Delhi University on 31 March 2021. I withdrew my contributory PF, which is maintained by college trust, on 30 April 2021. Will the college pay me interest for the month of April? I retired at the age of 65 after a continuous service of nearly 35 years.

Clause 2(b) of Paragraph 60 of the Employees’ Provident Funds Scheme, 1952 states that in the case of a claim for the refund under paragraph 69 or 70, interest shall be payable up to the end of the month preceding the date on which the final payment is authorized irrespective of the date of receipt of the claim from the claimant concerned.

Since the given situation falls under Paragraph 69 which includes retirement from service after attaining of the age of 55 years, the provisions of clause 2(b) would be applicable for the purpose of determination of interest and accordingly, the interest would be computed up to the month preceding the month in which final payment is authorized. For instance, if the final payment is authorized in the month of April, only interest up to the month of March would be taken into account. In this case, it is the date of authorization of the final payment and not the date of withdrawal which is to be taken into consideration for the purpose of determination of interest.

-Dr. Suresh Surana, founder, RSM India

