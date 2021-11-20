I retired in March and withdrew PF in April. Will I get interest for April?

Since the given situation falls under Paragraph 69 which includes retirement from service after attaining of the age of 55 years, the provisions of clause 2(b) would be applicable for the purpose of determination of interest and accordingly, the interest would be computed up to the month preceding the month in which final payment is authorized. For instance, if the final payment is authorized in the month of April, only interest up to the month of March would be taken into account. In this case, it is the date of authorization of the final payment and not the date of withdrawal which is to be taken into consideration for the purpose of determination of interest.