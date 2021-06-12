I sold a house which was jointly owned by my wife. How income tax is calculated

Since you intend to let your wife keep the money, the money received by her on sale of the house shall be deemed to be gift made by you to your wife. This transaction of deemed gift by you to your wife does not have any immediate tax implication for any of you. However, any income which arises to your wife on investments made with this money will be added to your income and you will have to pay tax on such income earned by your wife as long as the marriage subsists. Please note that only the income earned on this money is required to be clubbed with your income and not the income earned by her by investing the income clubbed. Plainly speaking the clubbing provisions will not apply on income earned on income.