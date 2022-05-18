I sold a plot for three times the cost price. How to save capital gains tax?

There are two options for saving long term capital gains on sale of a non-agricultural land. You can either use one or both for claiming the exemption. First, exemption can be claimed under Section 54F by investing the sale consideration received on sale of the land for buying or constructing a residential house within prescribed time period. For claiming exemption in respect of investment in an under construction house, the law requires the house to get constructed within a period of three years from the date of sale of the land. The law does not stipulate anything about when the construction of the house should have been commenced.