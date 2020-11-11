Home >Money >Personal Finance >I-T refunds worth 1.32 lakh cr issued to 39.75 lakh taxpayers
I-T refunds worth 1.32 lakh cr issued to 39.75 lakh taxpayers

1 min read . Updated: 11 Nov 2020, 03:53 PM IST PTI

New Delhi: The Income Tax department has issued refunds worth over 1.32 lakh crore to over 39 lakh taxpayers so far this fiscal.

This include Personal income tax (PIT) refunds amounting to 35,123 crore and corporate tax refunds amounting to 97,677 crore during this period.

"CBDT issues refunds of over 1,32,800 crore to more than 39.75 lakh taxpayers between April 1,2020 to November 10,2020. Income tax refunds of 35,123 crore have been issued in 37,81,599 cases and corporate tax refunds of 97,677 crore have been issued in 1,93,813 cases," the I-T department tweeted. PTI JD SHW SHW

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

