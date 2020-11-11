I-T refunds worth 1.32 lakh cr issued to 39.75 lakh taxpayers

I-T refunds worth ₹1.32 lakh cr issued to 39.75 lakh taxpayers1 min read . 03:53 PM IST
This include Personal income tax (PIT) refunds amounting to ₹35,123 crore and corporate tax refunds amounting to ₹97,677 crore during this period
New Delhi: The Income Tax department has issued refunds worth over ₹1.32 lakh crore to over 39 lakh taxpayers so far this fiscal.
This include Personal income tax (PIT) refunds amounting to ₹35,123 crore and corporate tax refunds amounting to ₹97,677 crore during this period.
"CBDT issues refunds of over ₹1,32,800 crore to more than 39.75 lakh taxpayers between April 1,2020 to November 10,2020. Income tax refunds of ₹35,123 crore have been issued in 37,81,599 cases and corporate tax refunds of ₹97,677 crore have been issued in 1,93,813 cases," the I-T department tweeted. PTI JD SHW SHW
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
