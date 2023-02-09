‘I want to be an investment advisor for the middle class’
- Melvin Joseph feels the requirements to be an RIA need to be relaxed
Registered investment advisor (RIA) Melvin Joseph started his fee-only financial planning business in 2010 well before market regulator Sebi came out with RIA regulations in 2013 to separate the financial advisory business from product distribution. Joseph set up Finvin Financial Planners after leaving his well-paying corporate job in the insurance sector. “I copied the fee-only financial planning model from the West to get an early-bird advantage in India," Joseph says.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×