‘I want to be an investment advisor for the middle class’

If you want to become an RIA, you should have a post graduate qualification in finance and five years relevant work experience and clear two levels of the NISM examination. As per Sebi regulations, an individual advisor can handle only 150 clients. A flat fee advisor cannot survive with 150 clients. If he wants to serve more clients, he should get a non-individual licence. He/she should invest ₹50 lakh to get a non-individual licence. Compliance cost is also very high. So, new advisors are not coming to flat-fee advisory model. There are many advisors who are cancelling their licence or planning to charge a percentage of the asset as fee. This is not good for the clients. They don't have many choices to select a good flat-fee financial planner in India.

