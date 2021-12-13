I want to buy land. Implications if there is a change in residential status

From the above discussion it becomes apparent that the residential status under income tax laws may change every year but under FEMA it does not change so frequently. So the question of you becoming a non-resident under FEMA for an intervening period does not arise unless you have in fact come back to India for good and then after one year you again decide to go back outside under any of the three circumstances mentioned above and in such case if you have purchased an agricultural land in India when you were in fact a resident under FEMA, there will not be any problem in continuing to hold it after you become a non-resident.