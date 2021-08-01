I want to buy two flats by selling one. What are the income tax implications?

Your son or daughter can be made joint owner in the agreement even if they do not invest any money in the property. In order to ensure that the property passes on smoothly to your children after your death, please prepare a Will specifying the share of your son and daughter in all your assets whether movable or immovable. Your son or daughter will not have to pay any tax at the time when they inherit your assets on your demise and you also will not have to pay any tax now if you invest the full indexed long term capital gain as discussed above.