I want to gift shares held by me for last 5-10 years. Income tax rules explained

Since the HUF is planning to buy a residential house with the entire sale proceeds of shares the HUF would be entitled to claim exemption under Section 54 F from long term capital gains earned on sale of the shares. Whether the HUF can claim the exemption under Section 54F or not, due to applicability of clubbing provisions, may get litigated but various Income Tax Tribunals have held that the income to be clubbed would be the income computed under the provisions of the Income Tax Act. Since the income under the head capital gains can only be computed after giving effect to the exemption available under the head Capital Gains, there are fairly good chance of you winning the litigation even if the matter goes into litigation.