All Individuals are entitled to claim a deduction of Rs. 10,000/- under Section 80TTA in respect of your interest income from saving bank account. Those individuals who are resident for tax purposes and have completed 60 years of age get a higher deduction of Rs. 50,000/- under Section 80TTB, in respect of any interest received from banks including interest on saving bank account. So if after claiming this deduction your total income along with saving bank interest exceeds the basic exemption, you have to file your ITR and may have to pay tax at the applicable slab. Even banks do not have to deduct any tax on the interest credited on saving bank account.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}