I want to save for kids' education, marriage and my pension. How do I do this?

I am 36, and am currently working in a private firm earning ₹40,000 a month. I would like to invest towards achieving my goals, namely the education of my children (2 girls), their marriage, and my pension if possible. I can save up to ₹5,000 a month. I have been investing in mutual funds, but they are too hard to understand. If I invest in mutual funds after 24yrs will I get the assured returns? Kindly suggest where I should invest and what is the best way to save or invest.

—Balakrishna

Answer by Harshad Chetanwala, founder MyWealthGrowth.com

I do understand your concerns and it is natural as you are trying to invest for your daughters' future and your retirement through the hard-earned money and you would like to be very sure of that decision. Before going further let me first explain mutual funds because in your query you have mentioned they are hard to understand. Mutual funds are a pool of investment where investors invest in equity or debt with the help of experienced fund managers. These fund managers are experts in their domain who along with their research team will invest in companies based on their outlook about the companies and the economy. The way we take the help of skilled professionals like doctors, chartered accountants, architects, etc. for the investment we can use the skills of the fund house and their fund management. Hence, when you invest in mutual funds you are making use of domain experts in the world of investing to invest on your behalf and grow your money.

The time horizon mentioned in your query is 24 years for your retirement and more than 10 years for both of your daughters' education. For such a time horizon equity funds work well and can help you create a reasonable corpus. There is no assured return in mutual funds but if we take an example of S&P BSE Sensex in the last 10 years, the average return has been around 13% per year for investments held for more than 10 years. Along with it, there has not been any day during this period where the 10-year holding has given a negative return. There will always be a risk in equity investment but this risk reduces substantially when you hold it for the long term. In your case, the holding period is more than 10 years and goes up to 24 years.

Whenever you invest in any instrument, you should review them periodically. While 10 or 24 years is a long time, you should review your holding at least once or twice a year to see how they are doing. There could be occasions where equity funds would appear like making a loss or generating low returns, it could be because of market conditions. But having patience and not panicking is equally important in equity and equity mutual fund investment. Once the market stabilizes again the overall return on your portfolio will start improving. Since 2010, there have been 2,717 days out of 2,953 where the 10-year return of BSE Sensex is above 7% per year this is more than 90% of the days. I hope this should give you more confidence in planning your investments in future with equity funds.

Before you start this investment I would strongly suggest you build a contingency fund of six to nine months of your monthly expenses in a bank account. Now, coming to where you should invest, even though your risk appetite is at present low I would suggest you invest the monthly savings of ₹5,000 in equity funds as there are three goals that you would like to address with the help of this monthly investment and we have to use the best possible asset class that can generate returns for you and your family. To begin with, you can consider investing only in large-cap funds where the investment is done in big and well-established companies. The risk on these funds is less compared with other equity funds. You can do systematic investment plan of ₹3,000 in UTI Nifty Index Fund, ₹1,000 in Canara Robeco Bluechip Fund and Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund.

If you regularly invest ₹5,000 every month you will be able to accumulate around ₹15 lakh at 10% per year return and ₹17.72 lakh at 12% per year return when your elder daughter will be 18 years old and you may need money for her education. You will certainly use a part of this accumulated amount for education and marriage subsequently then the remaining amount for your retirement could be very low. I understand your responsibilities at present and in the coming years as well, hence I would suggest you try to increase this monthly investment by 5 to 10% every year if possible, this will help you build a much better amount for your goals.

Have personal finance queries? Send an email to mintmoney@livemint.com.

