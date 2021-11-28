I want to save for kids' education, marriage and my pension. How do I do this?

I do understand your concerns and it is natural as you are trying to invest for your daughters' future and your retirement through the hard-earned money and you would like to be very sure of that decision. Before going further let me first explain mutual funds because in your query you have mentioned they are hard to understand. Mutual funds are a pool of investment where investors invest in equity or debt with the help of experienced fund managers. These fund managers are experts in their domain who along with their research team will invest in companies based on their outlook about the companies and the economy. The way we take the help of skilled professionals like doctors, chartered accountants, architects, etc. for the investment we can use the skills of the fund house and their fund management. Hence, when you invest in mutual funds you are making use of domain experts in the world of investing to invest on your behalf and grow your money.