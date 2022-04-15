I want to sell my house in Canada and move to India. What are income tax rules?

Answer: The income is taxed in India on the basis of your residence as well as source of the income. For a tax resident his global income is taxed in India and for non-resident only Indian income gets taxed in India. For purpose of taxation of an individual under the income tax laws, there are three residential categories of an Individual for tax purposes. The resident and non-resident are two main categories. There is one more category of resident but not ordinary resident in between these two main categories. For a person who is resident and not ordinary resident income arising to him in India as well as income arising outside India from business controlled in India or profession set up in India also gets taxed in India.