I wanted to save money without giving up my lifestyle. I asked ChatGPT for a ‘Rich Life’ financial plan

Saving money often gets a bad reputation because traditional advice tells you to cut out everything that makes life fun—no lattes, no dinners out, no spontaneous weekend trips, said Ramit Sethi, the author of I Will Teach You to Be Rich.

He believes that if you automate your savings targets first, you don't need to track minor purchases or skip out on concerts or dinners. You buy the experience knowing your future is already paid for.

So, I turned to ChatGPT to help align my salary with Sethi’s Rich Life philosophy as I live the best life I can.

My ChatGPT prompt Act as a financially savvy individual who follows Ramit Sethi’s Rich Life philosophy and seeks to apply its principles within the Indian financial landscape.

My net take-home salary is ₹90,000 per month. I want to build a system that allows me to save and invest aggressively without sacrificing the life experiences I love (like travel, dining out, or hobbies).

Please provide a comprehensive, actionable breakdown based on my specific income, structured around these areas:

The ₹90k Conscious Spending Plan: Break down how a net monthly income of ₹90,000 should ideally be divided using Sethi's four buckets: Fixed Costs (50-60%), Long-Term Investments (10%), Savings Goals (5-10%), and Guilt-Free Spending (20-35%). Give concrete rupee ranges for each bucket.

Identifying My 'Money Dials': Explain how I can ruthlessly cut costs on things I don't care about (e.g., housing, commute, mindless subscriptions) so I can deliberately 'turn up the dial' and spend extravagantly on my true priorities.

The Indian 'Big Wins' Strategy: Focus on the 2 or 3 major financial levers that matter more than cutting out daily lattes. Detail how I should optimise big wins at this income level (e.g., automated salary negotiation habits, maximising tax-efficient investment vehicles like EPF/PPF/Mutual Funds, or minimising fixed rent/EMI costs).

The Automation Architecture: Map out a step-by-step workflow of how my ₹90,000 should move automatically the day it hits my bank account (e.g., Salary Account — Automatic SIPs/PPF — Bill Pay — Guilt-Free Spending Account).

A 30-Day Execution Roadmap: Give me a practical, weekly timeline to transition my current finances into this automated 'Rich Life' system.

Here's what ChatGPT said: Below is a system, not a budget. It follows Ramit Sethi’s Conscious Spending Plan: four buckets, automated first, then spend freely on the things you actually love. His “Money Dials” idea is exactly the same logic at a sharper level: cut ruthlessly where you do not care, and spend aggressively where you do

1) The ₹ 90k Conscious Spending Plan On ₹90,000 net take-home, the CSP bands translate to:

Fixed Costs (50–60%): ₹45,000– ₹54,000

Long-Term Investments (10%): ₹9,000

Savings Goals (5–10%): ₹4,500– ₹9,000

Guilt-Free Spending (20–35%): ₹18,000– ₹31,500

A clean default that actually sums to 100% is:

Fixed Costs: ₹45,000

Investments: ₹9,000

Savings Goals: ₹9,000

Guilt-Free Spending: ₹27,000

My recommended operating rule: keep fixed costs anchored near ₹45k, automate ₹9k investing no matter what, and let the remaining ₹27k be genuinely guilt-free. If your fixed costs are already below ₹45k, do not inflate lifestyle.

Push the excess into investing or savings. Ramit’s own guidance is to focus on the biggest levers first, especially fixed costs like housing, transportation, and insurance.

2) Identifying your Money Dials Your likely “money dials” are already obvious: travel, dining out, and hobbies. That is where you should spend with zero guilt. The rest should be treated like a cost centre. Ramit’s framing is to ask, “What do I love to spend money on?” and then turn that dial all the way up while cutting the rest mercilessly.

Use this rule:

Cut hard: rent that is too high, commute inefficiency, duplicate subscriptions, unused memberships, delivery fees, convenience purchases, lifestyle creep.

Protect completely: one travel bucket, one dining-out bucket, one hobby bucket.

Never negotiate with yourself on the protected buckets; negotiate only on the low-value buckets.

A practical lens: if you do not genuinely enjoy the category, reduce it until it becomes boringly cheap. If you love it, fund it intentionally and without apology. That is the whole point of conscious spending.

Also Read | I asked ChatGPT how to save 20% of my salary without giving up eating out

3) The Indian “Big Wins” strategy At your income level, the biggest wins are not lattes. They are:

A. Housing / EMI / commute This is usually the largest lever. If rent or EMI is bloated, every month you are paying a permanent tax on your future. Ramit’s own advice is to focus on fixed costs first because that is where the biggest savings live.

B. Income growth A raise is mechanically more powerful than dozens of tiny cuts. A 10% net increase on ₹90,000 is ₹9,000 extra per month. That is exactly one full investment bucket. So treat salary negotiation, switching roles, and skill stacking as part of your money plan, not as separate career advice.

C. Tax-efficient, automated investing Use the Indian wrappers that are actually designed for disciplined accumulation:

EPF : EPFO says both employee and employer contribute 12% of basic wages + DA in applicable setups; employee contribution goes to EPF, and employer contribution is split across EPF/EPS/EDLI.

: EPFO says both employee and employer contribute 12% of basic wages + DA in applicable setups; employee contribution goes to EPF, and employer contribution is split across EPF/EPS/EDLI. PPF : The National Savings Institute says PPF has a 15-year maturity, deposit qualifies under Section 80C, interest is tax-free, and annual deposits are capped at ₹ 1.5 lakh.

: The National Savings Institute says PPF has a 15-year maturity, deposit qualifies under Section 80C, interest is tax-free, and annual deposits are capped at 1.5 lakh. ELSS: SEBI says ELSS is a mutual fund for tax savings under Section 80C, with a 3-year lock-in, and up to ₹ 1.5 lakh can qualify for deduction in a year. The practical hierarchy is simple:

Employer EPF is a baseline forced savings.

PPF is your slow, stable, tax-advantaged bucket.

ELSS is your equity tax-saver if you are okay with market volatility and the 3-year lock-in.

4) The automation architecture Set up the month so your money moves before your emotions do.

Salary hits bank account

→ ₹45,000 to a “fixed costs” account

→ ₹9,000 to investments

→ ₹9,000 to savings goals

→ ₹27,000 remains in a guilt-free spending account

Then automate the sub-flows:

Fixed costs account: rent, utilities, EMIs, phone, insurance, subscriptions.

Investments account: SIP to index fund / mutual fund; optionally route part to PPF or ELSS depending on your tax setup.

Savings goals account: emergency buffer, travel fund, annual purchases, and course fund.

Guilt-free account: debit card or UPI only for travel, dining, and hobbies. No guilt, no tracking obsession.

One rule makes this work: spend only from the bucket meant for that purpose. Ramit’s system works because it removes daily decision-making and turns money into an automated flow.

5) 30-day execution roadmap Week 1: Audit Pull the last 60 days of expenses.

Classify each line into one of the four buckets.

Mark 3 categories you do not care about and 3 that are true dials.

Week 2: Design Open separate accounts if you need them.

Decide on exact monthly targets.

Pick one investing route: EPF baseline + one SIP + optional PPF/ELSS.

Week 3: Automate Set standing instructions for salary-day transfers.

Set SIP dates 1–2 days after salary credit.

Put bills on autopay.

Create a hard monthly cap for guilt-free spending.

Week 4: Test and tune Run one full salary cycle.

Check whether you overspent from the wrong bucket.

Adjust by small amounts only, not by redesigning the whole system.

Success by day 30 means: money moves automatically, bills are paid automatically, investing is automatic, and the guilt-free bucket is genuinely available for the experiences you care about.

6) The simplest version to start this month Use this exact starter system:

₹45,000 fixed costs

₹9,000 investments

₹9,000 savings goals

₹27,000 guilt-free spending

That is disciplined, aggressive, and still rich-life friendly. It gives you structure without turning your life into a spreadsheet.