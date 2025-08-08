I was losing ₹2,028 every month, and I had no idea until ChatGPT told me

By reviewing my subscriptions, I saved 2,028 this month. Using ChatGPT, I easily canceled services like Headspace and Google One.

Deepika Chelani
Published8 Aug 2025, 11:30 AM IST
I used ChatGPT to find and cancel my forgotten subscriptions, and saved <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,028 in just 10 minutes.
I used ChatGPT to find and cancel my forgotten subscriptions, and saved ₹2,028 in just 10 minutes.(Image by MOMO36H10 HH from Pixabay )

I didn’t feel broke. But when I looked closer, I was bleeding money. Not on splurges. Just boring, forgettable auto-debits, 99 here, 299 there, on apps I hadn’t touched in months. It was death by a thousand tiny subscriptions, until I tried something weirdly effective.

I opened ChatGPT and typed:

“Help me cancel all the useless subscriptions I’ve been paying for.”

Ten minutes later, I had saved 2,028. Real money. No hacks. No coupon codes. Just a little clarity, a little help, and a big clean-up.

Let me show you how I did it.

Step 1: I asked ChatGPT to help me get my act together

I’d been meaning to cancel stuff for months, but let’s be honest, it's tedious. So I turned to ChatGPT and asked:

“Can you help me find and cancel old app and service subscriptions I’m no longer using?”

ChatGPT instantly gave me search phrases to dig through my Gmail and UPI history:

  • “Your subscription has been renewed”
  • “Auto-debit confirmation”
  • “Payment receipt for…”
  • “Free trial ended”

I searched. I scanned. I cringed.

Step 2: I found the hidden drains

Here’s what I uncovered in my inbox and bank SMS history:

Subscription

Cost

Status

Amazon Prime 299/monthCancelled 
Headspace 899/yearCancelled 
Gaana+ 99/monthCancelled 
Google One (2TB) 130/monthDowngraded 

Total saved this month: 2,028
Ongoing monthly savings: 603

Let’s break it down.

  • Amazon Prime: I hadn’t ordered anything in 3 months. Streaming? I was on Netflix and YouTube anyway. Cancelled.
  • Headspace: Good app. But I meditated for 4 days, then forgot about it. 899/year gone—until now.
  • Gaana+: I use Spotify full-time. I didn’t even know Gaana was still billing me.
  • Google One: I was using 6% of my 2TB plan. I downgraded to the free 15GB.

That’s the money I was paying for nothing.

Note: Subscription prices and plans may change over time. Always check the latest pricing before making changes.

Step 3: ChatGPT wrote the emails. I just sent them.

Some apps don’t make it easy to cancel. They hide the unsubscribe button or ask you to email support.

I asked ChatGPT:

“Write a cancellation email for Gaana+, Headspace, and Google One.”

It did. Polite, professional, and direct. I copy-pasted. Sent them out. Replies came in hours later confirming cancellations. No googling. No stress. Just action.

Step 4: I created a monthly “Subscription Audit” ritual

ChatGPT also suggested setting a recurring reminder:

"Check your subscriptions on the 1st of every month."

So I did. And I turned it into a 10-minute personal finance habit.

My 10-minute subscription detox checklist

  • Search Gmail: "subscription renewed", "auto-debit", "invoice"
  • Review UPI app and bank SMSes
  • Cancel what you haven’t used in the last 30 days
  • Ask ChatGPT to write emails for hard-to-cancel apps
  • Add a Google Calendar reminder: “Subscription cleanup – Monthly”

Bonus tip: Don’t forget Google Play’s subscriptions tab

If you’ve ever subscribed via Android:

  • Open Google Play Store
  • Tap your profile → Payments & Subscriptions
  • Check the list. You might find old apps still draining 49– 999 per month

Most people forget this exists. It’s a goldmine for finding forgotten expenses.

Why this works

We often ignore small monthly charges because they feel too small to be significant. “Just 99.” But that’s how we lose 2,000+ every few months, without noticing. The real problem isn’t money, it’s attention. We’re too busy to sit down and sort through the mess.

ChatGPT solved that. It cut through the friction. It not only cancelled the subscriptions for me, but also gave me the words, structure and momentum to get it done.

FAQs

Q: Can ChatGPT cancel my subscriptions automatically?

No, but it can help you identify active subscriptions, write cancellation emails, and create a checklist to manage them manually.

Q: How do I find hidden subscriptions in India?

Search your Gmail using terms like “auto-debit”, “subscription renewal”, and “thank you for your payment”. Also check Google Play/App Store and UPI apps.

Q: What’s the easiest way to stop paying for stuff I don’t use?

List all subscriptions, check if you’ve used them in the last 30 days, and cancel anything that fails the test. Repeat monthly.

Final thought

We obsess over how to earn more money. But sometimes, the smartest move is to stop wasting what we already have. I didn’t need a CA. I didn’t need an Excel sheet. I just needed a chat window, 10 uninterrupted minutes, and the willingness to clean up. You probably do too.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Always review your subscriptions carefully and consult with a financial professional if needed before making changes.

