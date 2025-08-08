I was losing ₹2,028 every month, and I had no idea until ChatGPT told me

I didn’t feel broke. But when I looked closer, I was bleeding money. Not on splurges. Just boring, forgettable auto-debits, ₹99 here, ₹299 there, on apps I hadn’t touched in months. It was death by a thousand tiny subscriptions, until I tried something weirdly effective.
I opened ChatGPT and typed:
“Help me cancel all the useless subscriptions I’ve been paying for.”
Ten minutes later, I had saved ₹2,028. Real money. No hacks. No coupon codes. Just a little clarity, a little help, and a big clean-up.
Let me show you how I did it.
I’d been meaning to cancel stuff for months, but let’s be honest, it's tedious. So I turned to ChatGPT and asked:
“Can you help me find and cancel old app and service subscriptions I’m no longer using?”
ChatGPT instantly gave me search phrases to dig through my Gmail and UPI history:
I searched. I scanned. I cringed.
Here’s what I uncovered in my inbox and bank SMS history:
Subscription
Cost
Status
|Amazon Prime
|₹299/month
|Cancelled
|Headspace
|₹899/year
|Cancelled
|Gaana+
|₹99/month
|Cancelled
|Google One (2TB)
|₹130/month
|Downgraded
Total saved this month: ₹2,028
Ongoing monthly savings: ₹603
Let’s break it down.
That’s the money I was paying for nothing.
Note: Subscription prices and plans may change over time. Always check the latest pricing before making changes.
Some apps don’t make it easy to cancel. They hide the unsubscribe button or ask you to email support.
I asked ChatGPT:
“Write a cancellation email for Gaana+, Headspace, and Google One.”
It did. Polite, professional, and direct. I copy-pasted. Sent them out. Replies came in hours later confirming cancellations. No googling. No stress. Just action.
ChatGPT also suggested setting a recurring reminder:
"Check your subscriptions on the 1st of every month."
So I did. And I turned it into a 10-minute personal finance habit.
If you’ve ever subscribed via Android:
Most people forget this exists. It’s a goldmine for finding forgotten expenses.
We often ignore small monthly charges because they feel too small to be significant. “Just ₹99.” But that’s how we lose ₹2,000+ every few months, without noticing. The real problem isn’t money, it’s attention. We’re too busy to sit down and sort through the mess.
ChatGPT solved that. It cut through the friction. It not only cancelled the subscriptions for me, but also gave me the words, structure and momentum to get it done.
No, but it can help you identify active subscriptions, write cancellation emails, and create a checklist to manage them manually.
Search your Gmail using terms like “auto-debit”, “subscription renewal”, and “thank you for your payment”. Also check Google Play/App Store and UPI apps.
List all subscriptions, check if you’ve used them in the last 30 days, and cancel anything that fails the test. Repeat monthly.
We obsess over how to earn more money. But sometimes, the smartest move is to stop wasting what we already have. I didn’t need a CA. I didn’t need an Excel sheet. I just needed a chat window, 10 uninterrupted minutes, and the willingness to clean up. You probably do too.
Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Always review your subscriptions carefully and consult with a financial professional if needed before making changes.
