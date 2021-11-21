NEW DELHI : I would like to Invest ₹20,000 per month for 20 years in mutual funds. Kindly guide me on how I can make better returns to support my children, a boy and a girl who are 10 years and 1 year old, respectively, and also my retirement life.

—Name withheld on request

Harshad Chetanwala, founder, MyWealthGrowth.com

You have clearly defined your financial objectives in the form of your retirement and supporting your children in future. You can take one more step to work out how much you will need for each of these goals and after how many years. This will help you to target these goals in a more planned manner. So for supporting children for their education, most parents like to accumulate a reasonable amount when they reach the age of 18. So in your case, it can be eight years and 17 years for your son and daughter respectively. And you can consider 20 years goal for your retirement.

Since the investment pool for all these goals will be the same, I would like to throw some light on how much corpus you will reach at each of the above-given stages if you invest ₹20,000 per month.

After eight years (18 years of your son)— ₹29 lakh ( @ 10% per annum) / ₹31 lakh (@ 12% per annum)

After 17 years (18 years of your daugher)— ₹1.02 crore (@ 10% per annum) / ₹1.24 crore (@ 12% per annum)

After 20 years (retirement)— ₹1.44 crore (@ 10% per annum) / ₹1.83 crore (@ 12% per annum)

It is natural that whenever you will withdraw money for your children's education, the accumulated corpus will reduce. Hence you will have to target a higher investment amount in future to build a reasonable corpus for all the goals. I would suggest you invest in equity mutual funds through the systematic investment plan (SIP) route for these long-term goals. It is also recommended that you increase this SIP amount every year by 5% to 10% to build a higher corpus.

