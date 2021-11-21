I would like to invest 20,000 per month for 20 years in MFs. Kindly guide me

You have clearly defined your financial objectives in the form of your retirement and supporting your children in future. You can take one more step to work out how much you will need for each of these goals and after how many years. This will help you to target these goals in a more planned manner. So for supporting children for their education, most parents like to accumulate a reasonable amount when they reach the age of 18. So in your case, it can be eight years and 17 years for your son and daughter respectively. And you can consider 20 years goal for your retirement.