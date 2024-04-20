ICICI Bank accountholders alert! These 10 service charges to change from next month. Details here
ICICI Bank has updated its savings account service charges, effective from next month. Notable changes include revised fees for chequebook issuance, IMPS transactions, and more. Highlights of the new fee schedule include an annual charge of ₹200 for debit cards at regular locations and ₹99 for Gramin locations. As per the ICICI Bank's website, these changes will come into effect from May 1, 2024