ICICI Bank updates savings account service charges with a new fee structure effective from May 1, 2024, including charges for chequebook issuance, IMPS transactions, and more

ICICI Bank has updated its savings account service charges, effective from next month. Notable changes include revised fees for chequebook issuance, IMPS transactions, and more. Highlights of the new fee schedule include an annual charge of ₹200 for debit cards at regular locations and ₹99 for Gramin locations. As per the ICICI Bank's website, these changes will come into effect from May 1, 2024 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A look at services charged that have been revised by ICICI Bank

Debit Card Fees Annual fee: ₹200 for regular locations, ₹99 for Gramin locations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Cheque Books Nil charges for the first 25 cheque leaves annually.

₹4 per leaf thereafter, with a transaction cap of ₹25,000.

Cash Transaction Charges Home Branch: ₹150 per transaction after the first 3 free cash transactions per month. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

₹5 per ₹1,000 beyond the free limit of ₹1 lakh per month or ₹150, whichever is higher.

Non-Home Branch: ₹5 per ₹1,000 for transactions above ₹25,000 per day or ₹150, whichever is higher.

Third-party cash transactions: ₹150 per transaction, with a transaction cap of ₹25,000. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read | Saturday bank holiday: Are banks closed today, April 20? Check details here Effective from May 1st, 2024, certain charges apply for various banking services DD / PO Cancellation / Duplicate / Revalidation ₹100 per instance.

IMPS Outward Up to ₹1,000: ₹2.50 per transaction.

₹1,001 to ₹25,000: ₹5 per transaction. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Above ₹25,000 to ₹5 lakh: Rs15 per transaction.

Account closure: Nil Debit Card PIN regeneration Charges: Nil. Debit Card de-hotlisting: Nil Balance Certificate: Nil. Interest Certificate: Nil. Retrieval of old transactional documents / Enquiries related to old records: Nil. Photo attestation ₹100 per application/letter.

Signature attestation ₹100 per application/letter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Address confirmation: Nil.

Inoperative account: Nil.

Stop Payment charges Particular cheque: ₹100. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Stop Payment Charges - ECS: Not applicable.

Lien marking and unmarking of savings account: Nil.

Locker Rent Annual locker rentals vary based on locker size and branch location. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ICICI Bank locker charges

Reissue of Internet user id or password: Not applicable. Standing Instructions Setting-up-charge: Nil. Address change request at branches: Nil. National Automated Clearing House (NACH) Mandate: One-time mandate authorization charges (physical): Nil. ECS / NACH Debit Returns ₹500 per instance for financial reasons. Maximum recovery of up to 3 instances per month for the same mandate.

