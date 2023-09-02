ICICI Bank and Punjab National Bank (PNB) increase marginal cost-based lending rates (MCLR), EMIs to rise1 min read 02 Sep 2023, 02:46 PM IST
ICICI Bank and PNB hike MCLR rates by 5 bps, making EMIs linked to MCLR more expensive
Private sector lender ICICI Bank and public lender Punjab National Bank (PNB) have hiked their marginal cost-based lending rates (MCLR), even though the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) retained the policy rate on August 10. The move will make EMIs linked to MCLR expensive. The one-year tenor MCLR is the rate against which most consumer loans are tied. The new interest rates are effective from 1 September 2023,