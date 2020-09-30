ICICI Bank announces special benefits on home, auto loans

Mumbai: ICICI Bank today announced the launch of a festive bonanza that offers attractive benefits to retail and business customers on various banking products and services. Some of the offers will be available from as early as 1 October 2020 and others at different dates of this festive season.

Home loans and balance transfer of home loans from other banks: Attractive interest rate (repo rate linked) starting from 6.90% and processing fee starting from ₹3,000.

Auto loans: Flexible schemes to help customers own car with tailor made EMIs. EMIs starting at ₹1,554 per ₹1 lakh for a tenure of 84 months. Women customers get flat processing fee of ₹1,999.

Two-wheeler loans: EMI as low as ₹36 per ₹1,000 for tenure of 36 months. Special processing fee of ₹999.

Instant personal loans: Attractive interest rate starting from 10.50% and flat processing fee of ₹3,999.

Consumer finance loans: No cost EMI available on leading brands of home appliance and digital products. Quick and completely digital process with minimal documentation.

Speaking on the launch, Anup Bagchi, Executive Director, ICICI Bank said, “With the onset of the festive season, we have put together a wide range of offers for our customers to make their celebrations more special this year. We have tied up with an array of leading e-commerce players as well as popular brands across various categories to bring forth attractive offers. These offers are applicable on using ICICI Bank’s debit / credit cards, net banking, mobile banking and digital wallet Pockets to make payments. Further, we have also introduced festive benefits across a range of banking solutions-- home, balance transfer, top up on home loan, auto, two-wheelers, personal education loan— no-cost-EMI for financing electronics & gadgets, savings & current accounts and NRI accounts among others.."

The customers can avail various offers on categories such as electronics & gadgets, apparels and jewellery, health and wellness, grocery and food ordering, automobile and furniture, entertainment and e-learning. The list of marquee brands offering attractive discounts include Amazon, Flipkart, Bigbasket, Grofers, Zomato, Swiggy, Pepperfry and Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri (TBZ). Customers can avail these offers using ICICI Bank’s debit and credit cards, net banking and mobile banking application, iMobile.

