ICICI Bank announces special benefits on home, auto loans

Speaking on the launch, Anup Bagchi, Executive Director, ICICI Bank said, “With the onset of the festive season, we have put together a wide range of offers for our customers to make their celebrations more special this year. We have tied up with an array of leading e-commerce players as well as popular brands across various categories to bring forth attractive offers. These offers are applicable on using ICICI Bank’s debit / credit cards, net banking, mobile banking and digital wallet Pockets to make payments. Further, we have also introduced festive benefits across a range of banking solutions-- home, balance transfer, top up on home loan, auto, two-wheelers, personal education loan— no-cost-EMI for financing electronics & gadgets, savings & current accounts and NRI accounts among others.."