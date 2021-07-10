After, country's top lender State Bank of India ( SBI ), another major lender ICICI Bank is all set to revise charges for cash withdrawals from ATMs, cheque books and other financial transactions from next month. The revised charges will be applicable for domestic savings account holders including salary accounts.

ATM cash transactions

ICICI Bank customers will get the first 3 transactions (inclusive of financial and non-financial) in 6 metro locations (Mumbai, New Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Hyderabad) in a month as per the bank's website. In all other locations, the first five transactions will be free. Thereafter, the bank will charge ₹20 per financial transaction and ₹8.50 per non-financial transaction. These charges will be applicable for Silver, Gold, Magnum, Titanium and Wealth cardholders.

Cash transactions at home branch

The ICICI Bank has allowed a total of 4 free cash transactions per month. As per the bank's website, charges above free limits would be ₹150 per transaction.

Cash transaction limit at home branch

With effect from August 1, the home branch cash limit for ICICI Bank customers would be ₹1 lakh-- free per month, per account. Above ₹1 lakhs – ₹5 per ₹1,000, subject to a minimum of ₹150, the bank said.

Cash transaction limit at non-home branch

At the non-home branch – no charges for cash transactions up to ₹25,000, per day. Above ₹25,000 – ₹5 per ₹1,000, subject to a minimum of ₹150.

Third-party cash transaction

For third party transactions, the limit has been set at ₹25,000 per day. Up to a limit of ₹25,000 per transaction – ₹150 per transaction. Above ₹25,000-limit, cash transactions are not permitted.

Cheque Books

The charges will be nil for 25 payable-at-par cheque leaves in a year. Above the free limit, the bank will charge ₹20 for every additional cheque book of 10 leaves.

ICICI Bank regular plus salary account

No charges for the first 4 transactions in a month; thereafter ₹5 per thousand rupees or part thereof, subject to a minimum of Rs150 in the same month.

