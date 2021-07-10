Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Money >Personal Finance >New ICICI Bank ATM cash withdrawal, chequebook charges from next month. Details here

New ICICI Bank ATM cash withdrawal, chequebook charges from next month. Details here

Premium
The ICICI Bank has allowed a total of 4 free cash transactions per month.
2 min read . 08:21 AM IST Livemint

ICICI Bank's revised charges will be applicable for domestic savings account holders including salary accounts

After, country's top lender State Bank of India (SBI), another major lender ICICI Bank is all set to revise charges for cash withdrawals from ATMs, cheque books and other financial transactions from next month. The revised charges will be applicable for domestic savings account holders including salary accounts.

ATM cash transactions

ICICI Bank customers will get the first 3 transactions (inclusive of financial and non-financial) in 6 metro locations (Mumbai, New Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Hyderabad) in a month as per the bank's website. In all other locations, the first five transactions will be free. Thereafter, the bank will charge 20 per financial transaction and 8.50 per non-financial transaction. These charges will be applicable for Silver, Gold, Magnum, Titanium and Wealth cardholders.

Cash transactions at home branch

The ICICI Bank has allowed a total of 4 free cash transactions per month. As per the bank's website, charges above free limits would be 150 per transaction.

Cash transaction limit at home branch

With effect from August 1, the home branch cash limit for ICICI Bank customers would be 1 lakh-- free per month, per account. Above 1 lakhs – 5 per 1,000, subject to a minimum of 150, the bank said.

Cash transaction limit at non-home branch

`

At the non-home branch – no charges for cash transactions up to 25,000, per day. Above 25,000 – 5 per 1,000, subject to a minimum of 150.

Third-party cash transaction

For third party transactions, the limit has been set at 25,000 per day. Up to a limit of 25,000 per transaction – 150 per transaction. Above 25,000-limit, cash transactions are not permitted.

Cheque Books

The charges will be nil for 25 payable-at-par cheque leaves in a year. Above the free limit, the bank will charge 20 for every additional cheque book of 10 leaves.

ICICI Bank regular plus salary account

No charges for the first 4 transactions in a month; thereafter 5 per thousand rupees or part thereof, subject to a minimum of Rs150 in the same month.

