ICICI Bank has revised charges for cash withdrawals from ATMs , cheque books and other financial transactions from today (1 August). The revised charges will be applicable for domestic savings account holders including salary accounts.

Take a look at new charges and rules of ICICI BAnk effective today, 1 August 2021:

ICICI Bank customers will get the first 3 ATM transactions (inclusive of financial and non-financial) in 6 metro locations (Mumbai, New Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Hyderabad) in a month as per the bank's website. In all other locations, the first five transactions will be free. Thereafter, the bank will charge ₹20 per financial transaction and ₹8.50 per non-financial transaction. These charges will be applicable for Silver, Gold, Magnum, Titanium and Wealth cardholders.

The private lender has allowed a total of 4 free cash transactions per month. As per the bank's website, charges above free limits would be ₹150 per transaction.

Cash transaction limit at home and non-home branch

With effect from August 1, the home branch cash limit for ICICI Bank customers would be ₹1 lakh-- free per month, per account. Above ₹1 lakhs – ₹5 per ₹1,000, subject to a minimum of ₹150, the bank said.

At the non-home branch – no charges for cash transactions up to ₹25,000, per day. Above ₹25,000 – ₹5 per ₹1,000, subject to a minimum of ₹150.

For third party transactions, the limit has been set at ₹25,000 per day. Up to a limit of ₹25,000 per transaction – ₹150 per transaction. Above ₹25,000-limit, cash transactions are not permitted.

Cheque Books

The charges will be nil for 25 payable-at-par cheque leaves in a year. Above the free limit, the bank will charge ₹20 for every additional cheque book of 10 leaves.

