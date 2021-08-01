OPEN APP
Home >Money >Personal Finance >ICICI Bank ATM withdrawal, cash transaction charges to cost more from today

ICICI Bank has revised charges for cash withdrawals from ATMs, cheque books and other financial transactions from today (1 August). The revised charges will be applicable for domestic savings account holders including salary accounts.

Take a look at new charges and rules of ICICI BAnk effective today, 1 August 2021:

ICICI Bank customers will get the first 3 ATM transactions (inclusive of financial and non-financial) in 6 metro locations (Mumbai, New Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Hyderabad) in a month as per the bank's website. In all other locations, the first five transactions will be free. Thereafter, the bank will charge 20 per financial transaction and 8.50 per non-financial transaction. These charges will be applicable for Silver, Gold, Magnum, Titanium and Wealth cardholders.

The private lender has allowed a total of 4 free cash transactions per month. As per the bank's website, charges above free limits would be 150 per transaction.

Cash transaction limit at home and non-home branch

With effect from August 1, the home branch cash limit for ICICI Bank customers would be 1 lakh-- free per month, per account. Above 1 lakhs – 5 per 1,000, subject to a minimum of 150, the bank said.

At the non-home branch – no charges for cash transactions up to 25,000, per day. Above 25,000 – 5 per 1,000, subject to a minimum of 150.

For third party transactions, the limit has been set at 25,000 per day. Up to a limit of 25,000 per transaction – 150 per transaction. Above 25,000-limit, cash transactions are not permitted.

Cheque Books

The charges will be nil for 25 payable-at-par cheque leaves in a year. Above the free limit, the bank will charge 20 for every additional cheque book of 10 leaves.

ICICI Bank customers will get the first 3 transactions (inclusive of financial and non-financial) in 6 metro locations in a month as per the bank's website.

