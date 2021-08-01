ICICI Bank ATM withdrawal, cash transaction charges to cost more from today

ICICI Bank customers will get the first 3 ATM transactions (inclusive of financial and non-financial) in 6 metro locations (Mumbai, New Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Hyderabad) in a month as per the bank's website. In all other locations, the first five transactions will be free. Thereafter, the bank will charge ₹20 per financial transaction and ₹8.50 per non-financial transaction. These charges will be applicable for Silver, Gold, Magnum, Titanium and Wealth cardholders.