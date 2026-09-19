ICICI Bank changes net banking URL: New .bank.in address, CAPTCHA feature - what customers need to know

ICICI Bank has shifted its official website and internet banking services to the new .bank.in domain as part of the banking industry's transition to the exclusive domain mandated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Customers who have saved the bank's earlier website or net banking address in their browser bookmarks should update them to the new links.

The bank has also informed customers that its iMobile app services will remain temporarily unavailable for a few hours on September 19, 2026, because of scheduled maintenance.

The change in website and net banking addresses does not require customers to create new credentials. Their existing customer ID and password will continue to work.

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What is ICICI Bank's new website and net banking address? ICICI Bank has informed customers about the change in its digital banking addresses.

The bank's internet banking address has changed from retailnetbanking.icicibank.com to retailnetbanking.icici.bank.in.

Similarly, the bank's main website has moved from www.icicibank.com to www.icici.bank.in.

Customers who normally access internet banking through a saved browser link should replace the old address with the new .bank.in URL. This can help ensure that they are directed to the bank's official website when logging in.

Why has ICICI Bank changed its domain? The domain migration is part of the RBI's initiative to move banks to the exclusive .bank.in internet domain.

In a circular issued on April 22, 2025, the central bank had directed banks to migrate their existing internet banking websites to the .bank.in domain by October 31, 2025.

The move is intended to provide a dedicated internet domain for banking services and help customers distinguish official banking websites from potentially fraudulent websites.

Will your ICICI Bank customer ID and password change? No. The migration to the new domain will not alter customers' existing banking credentials or account information.

ICICI Bank customers can continue using their existing customer ID and password to log in to internet banking. They do not need to register again or create a new login because of the website address change.

Customers should, however, ensure that they access internet banking through the bank's new official domain.

What should ICICI Bank customers do now? The key action for customers is to update any saved bookmarks, browser shortcuts or frequently used links containing ICICI Bank's old website or net banking address.

Customers should also exercise caution when accessing banking services through links received in emails, text messages or other communications. Using the bank's official .bank.in address directly can help avoid being redirected to fraudulent websites.

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New CAPTCHA feature added to net banking ICICI Bank has also introduced an additional CAPTCHA feature on its net banking login page.

The security feature is designed to add another layer of protection during the login process and help create a safer internet banking experience for customers.