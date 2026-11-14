ICICI Bank credit card alert: 6 important changes to be introduced starting from 25 November; check affected cards

Are you an ICICI Bank credit card holder? If that is the case, then you should be prepared for several changes in how you use your credit card. These changes will be introduced over the next few weeks and will include revised charges and the withdrawal of complimentary benefits scheduled between 25 November and 15 December 2026.

Do note that the new changes will impact different credit card categories at India’s second-largest private sector bank, including premium, retail, business, and corporate variants.

The objective of these changes is to improve efficiency and streamline the customer usage and service experience for day-to-day users. Furthermore, while some customers will pay more for card replacement and ‘priority pass’ services, others will lose complimentary insurance protection and similar movie-related benefits.

Keeping this in mind, here are six key changes that will be implemented over the next few weeks, along with effective dates, possible implications, and the cards that will be impacted.

ICICI Bank credit card: What are the six changes coming up? The first two changes will take effect on 25 November, i.e., in about 10 days. This will be followed by two revisions on 11 December. Finally, the remaining four benefit withdrawals will come into force on 15 December.

The complete details of the upcoming changes are discussed below:

View full Image View full Image Note: The changes discussed above are illustrative in nature. For complete details, refer to the lending institution's official website and seek guidance from the designated customer service team.

Which cardholders will lose complimentary insurance and entertainment benefits? The changes that are going to be introduced from December 15, require particular focus from eligible customers holding premium and co-branded credit cards, as they involve the withdrawal of benefits that may have initially impacted their choice of the card.

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ICICI Bank is going to discontinue complimentary air accident and related insurance coverage on Emeralde Private Metal, Times Black, Emeralde Private, Emeralde, Diamant, Sapphiro and Rubyx cards.

Furthermore, it is essential to note that the cancellation for any reason (CFAR) cover is also going to be withdrawn from Emeralde Private Metal, Times Black, Emeralde and Emeralde Private cards. Not only this, separately, Parakram and Parakaram Select cardholders are going to lose their complimentary personal and air accident insurance coverage.

The banking institution is also going to discontinue the complimentary INOX benefit on 9 specified card variants. This will include Coral, Rubyx, Expressions and MakeMyTrip cards.

Therefore, for all eligible customers who consistently use these perks, features, and associated benefits, the upcoming changes may affect the overall value they receive from their credit cards. The higher replacement expenses and new ‘priority pass’ fee also mean that routine card-related services and day-to-day usage may become more expensive, depending on the kind of card an individual opts for and the associated terms and conditions.

In summary, it can be concluded that credit card users should carefully review the revised terms, conditions, and applicable rules for their specific variants before the respective effective dates, and those who are dependent on complimentary insurance may also need to analyse and assess whether they may require separate coverage rather than assuming that the existing card-linked protection is going to continue, and that any changes are only going to impact the new and upcoming users.

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To eliminate such discrepancies and doubts, it is prudent to go through the latest developments and terms and conditions from official sources so that credit card spending, monthly budget and personal finance planning can be done accordingly.