ICICI Bank credit card: Easy ways to check balance and dues via App, SMS, net banking or ATM

ICICI Bank provides several smooth ways for customers to check, follow, and track their credit card balances and due amounts. This can be done either online or offline. According to the bank, the primary emphasis is on customer comfort, convenience, and accessibility.

Based on this, ICICI Bank credit card users can choose the option that best suits them and their overall lifestyle and financial goals. You can check your credit card balance and due amount through the ICICI Bank mobile application, SMS, and internet banking, among other methods.

Seamless online method: Net banking and iMobile application Net banking is one of the fastest ways to check your ICICI bank credit card balance. To do so, just log into your account online by entering your user ID and password. Next, go to the ‘Credit Card’ section and choose your card to see your current balance, recent transactions, loan application updates and total amount due.

You can also use the ICICI Bank iMobile Pay application, which is available on both Android and iOS devices. Once you log in, head to the ‘Cards’ section and select your credit card to check and view your outstanding dues, total available credit, loan application details and complete transaction history. This method comes in handy for frequent travellers who want real-time updates.

Customer service and SMS options If you are an ICICI Bank credit card user who prefers the SMS method, then you can simply send ‘IBALCC to 9215676766 or 5676766* to get details about your current balance. Further, for voice support, simply dial the ICICI Bank customer care helpline at 1860 120 7777 or 1860 425 4059.

Note: The numbers discussed here are illustrative in nature. These numbers are bound to change as per the policies of the bank. For complete details on the same and updated numbers, consider visiting the official website of ICICI Bank.*

ICICI Bank branch visit and ATM You can also use the ICICI Bank ATM to check your balance. Insert your credit card into the ATM, enter your PIN and select the appropriate option to check your balance. Further, if you are more comfortable with personal assistance, visit the nearest ICICI Bank branch and talk to a bank customer support executive for all credit card-related queries.

Checking credit card balances through monthly e-statements ICICI Bank emails a detailed credit card statement every month to update customers. It includes total spending, due date, minimum payment due and other crucial details and insights to help you manage your credit card and finances more effectively.

Finally, if you have any more questions about your ICICI Bank credit card services, you are advised to visit the bank's official website and designated customer service team for a quick resolution of your queries.

Why should you regularly check your credit card balance? Regularly checking your credit card balance and amount due fosters responsibility in your financial management. It can boost your credit score, credit profile and overall credit utilisation ratio.

Furthermore, it helps you track your spending habits, and spot missed due dates or late payments. You can also check any processing fees charged on your credit card and monitor any suspicious activity early on.

This way, you can ensure that you are in the best position to manage your financial security. Hence, staying updated on these basic yet important terms ensures better control of your spending and credit behaviours.

Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs for providing credit; you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards and credit scores. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit as it comes with a set of risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.











