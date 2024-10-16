Money
Banks restricting lounge access? These non-premium credit cards come to rescue
Shipra Singh 5 min read 16 Oct 2024, 02:28 PM IST
Summary
- Here are five lifetime free and low-fee credit cards offering domestic lounge access suitable for those who use the facility frequently
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
ICICI Bank is the latest major bank to restrict lounge access for its card users. ICICI credit card holders will now need to spend ₹75,000 every quarter to unlock complimentary lounge access in the subsequent quarter.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less