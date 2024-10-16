A senior bank official of a leading bank informed Mint that the lounge is increasingly becoming a loss-making feature given the increase in cardholders using their cards for lounge access. Banks buy lounge access in bulk depending on the eligible cardholders and previous years trends of how many of the users actually use them. With usage volumes shooting up, after paying the lounge and the card network, banks have started making losses. To restrict the usage, banks are introducing curbs in the form of minimum spending thresholds.