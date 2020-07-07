ICICI Bank today announced that it has crossed a milestone of 1 million users on its WhatsApp banking platform. ICICI Bank had introduced WhatsApp banking services three months ago to enable its retail customers to undertake a slew of banking requirements from their home in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. “Over a million of users have adopted the service in a short span of three months. We have mostly seen that millennials across the country are using WhatsApp for their banking needs. With the encouraging response, we aim to double the number of users in next three months to 2 million,"Bijith Bhaskar, Head- Digital Channels & Partnership, ICICI Bank said.

ICICI Banking services on WhatsApp

1) The customer simply needs to save ICICI Bank’s verified WhatsApp profile number, 9324953001, to his/her ‘contacts’ on the mobile phone and send <Hi> to this number from his/her mobile number which is registered with the bank. The bank will respond with a list of services available

2) From the list of services, type the keyword of the service required. Example : <Balance>, <Block> etc. The service is carried out and displayed instantly.

Here is the list of banking and other services available on WhatsApp:

Check account balance: Type any keyword like <balance>, <bal>, <ac bal> among others

View last three transactions: Type <transaction>, <stmt>, <history> among others

Get outstanding balance and view available credit limit of credit card: Type <limit>, <cc limit>, <cc balance> among others.

Block/Unblock credit and debit card instantly: Type <block>, <lost my card>, <unblock> among others

View details of available pre-approved instant loans: Type <loan>, <home loan>, <personal loan>, <instant loans> among others

View nearest ICICI Bank ATM and branch: Type <ATM> , <branch> among others

Check available nearby offers on travel, dining, shopping: Type <offer>, <discounts> among others

